Do you recognize this baby? A tape found in a VCR shows a baby’s first steps in 1994

The VCR was purchased at a Goodwill on Lake Creek Parkway and U.S. 183 in Texas.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — For a parent, almost nothing is as special as seeing your baby take their first steps. That’s why an Austin man is hoping the Internet can help him track down the family featured in a tape he found.

Jim McKay said he recently bought a VCR at a Goodwill on Lake Creek Parkway and U.S. 183 in Texas. The video player sat around in his house for a couple of months before he even turned it on. But on Saturday, he switched it on – and inside, he found a VHS tape documenting a baby’s first steps.

The date on the tape is Sept. 27, 1994, which would make the baby about 25 years old today. McKay said the label on the tape looks like it says “Tyre.”

McKay’s friend, Twitter user @ohhayhay2, shared a clip of the video that now has over 19,000 retweets and over 32,000 likes.

McKay said he just wants to return the tape to the family and hopefully reunite them with this precious memory.