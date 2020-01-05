Dog finds forever home after 6 years in shelter

MARION, Ind. (WTHR) — A 12-year-old pit bull-boxer mix named Sandi basically runs the Marion-Grant County Humane Society.

“She’s been here longer than any employee we have,” said Marion-Grant Humane Society Board Member Christy Bernadin.

Volunteers describe Sandi as a “sassy, treat-loving, couch potato.” She has been living at the shelter for more than half of her life.

“Everyone thinks pit bulls are bad and they’re not, they’re one of the most amazing dogs that I’ve had and owned myself,” Bernadin said.

Terri Couse volunteers at the shelter and walks Sandi often.

“I’m so happy,” she said with glee. But in her eyes is also the bittersweetness of knowing she won’t be walking her four-legged friend after Friday.

But Sandi will be in a good place come Friday. Bernadin said Sandi “hit the jackpot” with her new forever family.

“She has an amazing owner that’s picking her up tomorrow. They don’t have any other dogs, she’s got a dog fence, doggie door, toys, dog bed, you name it,” Bernadin said.

Friday’s farewell to Sandi will be filled with a lot of tears, say volunteers and board members.

“But it’s going to be more of a party. We’ll have a red carpet for her to walk down and lots of treats,” Bernadin said.

Sandi will be leaving behind 80 dog and 200 cat siblings.

“We don’t give up. This is an orphanage. They will live their life out here,” Bernadin said. “We don’t put animals down, we keep them ’til they’re adopted or ’til the end of their life,” she added adamantly with pride.

Sandi isn’t the only veteran at the shelter.

Babbette came here just a few months before Sandi and is still looking for her forever home.

Volunteers say some owners drop their pets off because they can no longer financially take care of them. Others abandon their pets, leaving a stranger to find them on the road, and that stranger brings the animal in.

The Marion-Grant County Humane Society said it is preferred for someone to drop off their pet in person to the shelter rather than just leave them on the road. There are no consequences to doing so and it doesn’t cost anything.

The Marion-Grant Human Society runs solely on donations whether monetary or toys or pet food.