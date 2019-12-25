GameStop pays Christmas layaway bill after customer loses job

FORT WORTH, Texas — GameStop helped make a simple Christmas wish come true by paying off a man’s layaway bill after he lost his job.

Chris Salazar put a Nintendo Switch on layaway at the GameStop in La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, where he’s a regular.

He planned to give it to his nieces Christmas morning.

When the workers at the store found out he lost his job, they arranged to pay for the console, along with extra controllers and a gift card so he could pick out any game in the store.

“I’m humbled,” Salazar said through the tears. “It means that we are a family. Families come together on Christmas Day.”

GameStop paid off the layaway purchases of more than a dozen North Texas customers this Christmas shopping season.