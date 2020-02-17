Horse that survived Kentucky shooting is now ready for adoption

And its name is Knox!

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — One of the horses rescued from a herd where 20 horses were shot and killed near Pike and Floyd Counties is looking for a forever home.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE Facebook page, Knox was rescued back in December.

Knox and his mother were taken to KHS Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

KHS posted that the 8 month-old is suited for an experienced owner who will continue to do groundwork for the horse and to help him understand boundaries.

if you would like to adopt Knox, you can find more information on the KHS Equine CARE Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on LEX18.com.