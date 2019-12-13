LeBron James sends I PROMISE School students on Polar Express train ride

Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green, right, defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, as he drives to the basket in the first half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AKRON, Ohio — Students at the I PROMISE School got an early Christmas gift from LeBron James himself this week.

The Akron native and Cleveland Cavaliers champion sent third grade students for a ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s popular Polar Express train.

The school tweeted a video and pictures of their adventure to the North Pole that shows the students excitedly dancing and ringing their silver bells for Santa Claus.

“A @LJFamFoundation & @KingJames tradition for the past 7 years,” school officials posted. “The magic that lives in our own backyard is just a stone’s throw away and one to experience with the whole family.”

James retweeted the video using a series of hearts for the caption.

Last month, James made headlines when he announced the new “I PROMISE Village” that will provide transitional housing for students and their families of the Akron school. It is expected to be fully operational by the start of next school year in July of 2020.

The I PROMISE School, which opened last year, is part of the Akron Public School District.