Minnesota college students develop scanner to help the blind

ST PAUL, Minn. — University of St. Thomas students have developed a first-of-its-kind technology that revolutionizes the printing of braille.

The students’ ‘Tactile Diagram Scanner’ digitally captures and store images from braille textbooks.

The new digital braille copies will be stored on hard drives, replacing the older physical copies. The scanner will help save time, money and will be immune to fire and water damage.

The scanner was developed by three St. Thomas students: Charles Lundquist, Henry Martinson and Meheret Tadesse.

“I thought this project was really the one that could make the most impact in somebody’s life,” said senior Henry Martinson.

Three years ago, St. Thomas students helped develop prototypes for the scanner with funding provided by the Dennis K. and Vivian D. Siemer Foundation.

“What the students are doing is digitally capturing those images so that they can be re-used for future students,” said Dr. Tiffany Ling with the School of Engineering.



According to Dr. Ling, there are applications for the scanner that reach beyond the state of Minnesota.

“We believe that this could be a technology that would be of interest to lots of different organizations across the nation,” she said.

Minnesota State Services for the Blind, which produces braille materials, will now be receiving the scanner.

