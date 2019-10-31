North Carolina girl’s wheelchair turned into police car for epic Halloween costume

Stephanie Yarboro says her daughter loves police officers, so this was the perfect Halloween costume for her!

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham, North Carolina girl’s wheelchair didn’t hinder her Halloween costume – it made it!

7-year-old Emma dressed up as a police officer this year, and her parents turned her wheelchair into a police car.

Emma’s parents say their daughter loves police officers, so they thought this would be the perfect Halloween costume for her.

The family used spray-painted cardboard boxes, PVC pipes, and battery-operated touch lights to make the design.

Emma’s mom, Stephanie Yarboro, shared photos of Emma having fun at different Halloween events in her police car costume. Emma even got to take a photo with some Mebane Police Officers at a trunk-or-treat event.

Stephanie says a couple years ago, Emma liked construction vehicles, so they turned Emma’s wheelchair into a backhoe.

We love the creativity! Happy Halloween, Emma!