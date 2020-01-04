Singer Pink pledges $500K to help fight Australia wildfires

Smoke from a fire at Batemans Bay, Australia, billows into the air, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated in at least three states on Saturday, while strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Pop singer Pink says she will donate $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. Pink tweeted that she’s “totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.”

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The recording artist said she is donating $500,000 “directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Singer Selena Gomez also pledged money to help fight the fires in Australia tweeting Saturday, “Absolutely devastated…I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same…”

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

The death toll in the wildfires was reportedly up to at least 23 people by Saturday afternoon, and the fires are expected to be particularly strong through the weekend.