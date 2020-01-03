Students help woman in hospice care get her hot air balloon ride wish

Students from Red Mountain High School woke up at the crack of dawn during their holiday break to help fulfill a woman’s lifelong dream.

PHOENIX — The holiday season is coming to end but the giving does not stop.

Irby Blakesley, 78, an adventurer at heart, has ALS also known as Lou Geherig’s disease and is in hospice care.

“My mom is going to finally go up in a hot air balloon ride,” said Carol Scarpitto, Irby Blakesly’s daughter. “She’s been wanting to do this for years.”

Blakesly got to ride in the hot air balloon over the Southeast Valley.

It was all thanks to the students at Red Mountain High School’s DreamCatchers club – a national organization connecting students with hospice care organizations.

“We work to fulfill final dreams of hospice patients. It’s an amazing feeling to watch the families and the dreamers – of course – finally do something they’ve always wanted to do but were never able to do,” said Sage Liu. President of the Red Mountain DreamCatchers. “A really happy memory for their family to remember as well.”