‘We’re having a twin delivery’: Identical nurses help with delivery of twins at their own birth hospital

For the first time, the twin sisters got to be in the delivery room as a mom gave birth to identical twin girls.

ATHENS, Ga. — Life is a happy blur right now for Becca and Brannan Williams who are new parents to identical twins.

The realization is still sinking in for them with every picture they take in the NICU. Three minutes before the infants were born by c-section, Becca’s nurse delivered some surprise news.

“I said, ‘Guess what? I have something to tell you’,” nurse Tara Drinkard said. “My sister is a twin and we are both going to be in your delivery.”

Drinkard, a labor and delivery nurse, has an identical twin sister, Toni Howard, who works in the NICU at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Drinkard let her sister know they had the opportunity to be part of their first delivery, together.

“I saw her in the hallway and said, ‘We’re having a twin delivery’,” she said.

They’ve been nurses for 5 years, but never had the opportunity to be in a delivery together, let alone a delivery of identical twin girls. The nurses cared for the mom and identical twin babies in the same hospital they were born in 1993.

Brannan Williams said it just makes the experience all the more memorable.

POSITIVE NEWS: Car fire leaves man on brink of homelessness until act of kindness gets him back on track

“It’s a pretty cool experience having them in there and being able to ask them questions,” he said.

“It’s been amazing.” Becca Williams said. “We’ve had amazing care.”

The Williams twins will never know life without each other. It’s something their nurses understand as few others can. Their advice:

“It’s special that you always have a friend and someone next to you but don’t be afraid to branch out and find out who you are individually, too,” Howard said.