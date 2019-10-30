‘Woo hoo, your package is here’: Amazon driver sings per specific delivery instructions

The video of the Scottsdale delivery is going viral and sparking joy.

“Yoo hoo woo hoo, your package is here!”

An Amazon driver delivered more than a package in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, he delivered a great performance.

A dad wrote very specific instructions for the delivery, saying “Ring the doorbell and sing: Your package is here, your package is here yoo hoo, woo hoo, your package is here!”

The doorbell video camera dated Oct. 25 shows the delivery driver following the instructions. We give him a 10 out of 10.

The package recipient’s daughter tweeted the instructions and the video.

lol ok so my dad was being a dad and gave these amazon delivery instructions and pic.twitter.com/a2tvgWhuQN — Bethany Aroutunian (@betharoutunian) October 28, 2019

It has been viewed thousands of times on social media.