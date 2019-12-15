669 wreaths laid at Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines

More than 100 people gathered at Woodland Cemetery Saturday morning to lay wreaths at the gravestones of fallen veterans who are resting there.

“Nobody really dies until you’ve quit speaking their name, so I think when you take a moment to lay the wreath and say the soldier’s name, you’re reflecting upon the sacrifice they made,” said BJ McLaughlin who attended the event.

Each December, the organization, Wreaths Across America, holds this nation-wide event with the mission to remember and honor fallen veterans while hoping to teach the younger generation what their sacrifice means to society today.

Children of all ages joined the Des Moines community at Woodland Cemetery for this moment to remember.

“Even though they might not get it today, it’ll be a memory they have that I think will be important later,” said event fundraiser, Kristine Bartley.

This year’s event has passed, but if you’d like to get involved, you can sponsor a wreath at Wreaths Across America’s website: wreathsacrossamerica.org.

And don’t worry, Bartley plans to do it again next year.

“I was moved by it, what can I say. Thank you to everybody that came.”