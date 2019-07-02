Quinnipiac Poll shows Sen. Harris surging after debate

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., center, speaks to reporters at Drake University, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Harris formally announced on Sunday that she was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After the first round of presidential debates, Sen. Kamala Harris has broken out of the teens and into a 20 percent ranking among Democratic voters, according to the latest Quinnipiac University National Poll released on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden hits his lowest number yet in the Democratic primary race with 22 percent of the vote among Democrats and Democratic leaners, virtually tied with Harris. Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows at 14 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders is at 13 percent, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets four percent. No other candidate tops 3 percent.

This compares to a June 11, 2019 Quinnipiac University Poll which had Biden at 30 percent, Sanders getting 19 percent, Warren with 15 percent, Buttigieg at 8 percent, and Harris with 7 percent.

In Tuesday’s poll, according to Quinnipiac, Biden has a numerical lead among men with 22 percent, followed by Sanders at 19 percent and Harris with 14 percent. But among women, Harris has a slight edge with 24 percent to Biden’s 22 percent. The race is similarly close for white Democratic voters, with Biden at 21 percent, and both Harris and Warren at 20 percent. Harris also essentially catches Biden among black Democratic voters, a historically strong voting bloc for Biden, with Biden at 31 percent and Harris at 27 percent.