Feds: Capital One suspect may have hacked 30-plus companies

FILE – In this July 31, 2019, file photo vehicles are parked outside the home of Paige A. Thompson, who uses the online handle “erratic,” in Seattle. Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. In a memorandum filed ahead of a court hearing Thursday, Aug. 15, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said servers found in Thompson’s bedroom contained data stolen from more than 30 unnamed companies, educational institutions and other entities. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One may have hacked more than 30 other organizations.

Paige Thompson, of Seattle, was arrested last month after the FBI said she obtained personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. There is no evidence the data was sold or distributed to others.

In a memorandum filed ahead of a detention hearing, rescheduled from Thursday to Aug. 22, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said servers found in Thompson’s bedroom contained data stolen from more than 30 unnamed companies, educational institutions and other entities.

Prosecutors said much of that data did not appear to contain personal identifying information. Investigators are still working to identify the affected organizations.

Thompson’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.