DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday the appointment of Jim Kurtenbach to serve as director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, effective July 1.

“Appointing Jim to this vital position is another important step in assembling a proven team to carry out my priorities for Iowa. He will do an outstanding job at the department,” said Reynolds in a release. “His leadership, depth of experience and distinguished career in public service will greatly benefit Iowans.”