Renee Hardman is a West Des Moines city council member. She has a unique story this Iowa caucus cycle: she's being courted by several presidential candidates. They want her opinion on issues that matter to her community, and, of course, they want her vote in the first-in-the-nation primary in February 2020.

So does Hardman have a favorite in the field? "This Week in Iowa" host Sabrina Ahmed spoke with her about what it's like to have so much attention from candidates.