World War II veteran who fought in Battle of the Bulge finally receives Bronze Star

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An Army veteran received an honor more than 70 years in the making.

Robert “Bob” White is 94 years old and was drafted into the Army in 1943.

As a Private, First Class, White served as a lineman in communication with the 507th Parachute Infantry of the 17th Airborne Division during World War II.

He participated in D-Day, The Battle of the Bulge, and Operation Varsity before leaving the military in 1946.

“On Christmas Eve, we flew across the English Channel, landed in France, got out in 18 inches of snow and we went to war to the sound of guns, artillery shells,” he said about The Battle of the Bulge.

White was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge with three bronze service stars and a bronze arrowhead for his service.

On Tuesday, Congressman Scott Taylor presented him with another award, a Bronze Star Medal.

Congressman Scott Taylor says in 1947, the government authorized that those who were awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, should also be awarded a Bronze Star.

“For us to be able to recognize his service, even though it’s so much longer, it’s an emotional experience for me and it’s an honor, a huge honor,” said Taylor, who is also a veteran.

The 94-year-old, who still jogs three miles every other day, is thankful for all that’s been done for him.

“I want to thank everybody and everybody has treated me so nice, like I’m somebody special,” he said.