State Sen. Zach Nunn won’t run for Congress

BONDURANT – State Sen. Zach Nunn will join an international election monitoring team for Ukraine’s snap Parliamentary elections this week, opting to defer on a potential congressional bid in Iowa’s 3rd District.

Sen. Nunn, who serves as Iowa’s International Relations Committee Chairman, will join the US State Department in partnership with Ukraine’s Central Election Commission. The team will help ensure “free and fair elections” in the wake of Russian-backed separatists that have occupied nearly a third of the country.

“I am humbled by the responsibility to help protect democracy in this key geopolitical region. This is about ensuring democracy in a place that once experienced first-hand authoritarian Soviet control and hostile puppet governments,” Nunn said.

Nunn, a former White House director of cybersecurity and current squadron commander within his military unit, will join a small group of international election monitors in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine.

Nunn’s departure follows his decision not to launch a bid for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Nunn said, “For the past few weeks, we’ve met hundreds of Iowans on a 16-county ‘Listening Tour’ across southwest Iowa. We received overwhelmingly positive support from everyday Iowans. Going forward, we’re still deeply committed to serving, working for Iowans, and helping improve communities.”