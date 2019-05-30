Privacy Policy

Last Updated: November 9, 2018

TEGNA Inc. is a national media company that owns or operates broadcast media channels, such as local television and radio stations, among other lines of business. TEGNA Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “TEGNA,” “we” or “our”) take seriously your interest in how your information is collected and used when you visit our websites and other digital properties. Please read the following to understand our privacy practices.

This Privacy Notice describes how we collect information from you when you visit one of our websites, mobile sites or mobile apps (collectively, the “Site”), and how we manage, use and share that information once it has been collected. This Privacy Notice does not apply to any information you may provide to us, or that we may collect, offline and/or through other means (for example, at a live event, via telephone, through the mail, or on social media).

Please read this Privacy Notice carefully. By visiting and using the Site, you agree that your use of our Site, and any dispute over our online privacy practices, is governed by this Privacy Notice and our Terms of Service.

Territorial Applicability

The Site is intended for use only by residents of the United States over the age of 13. Other countries have laws and regulatory requirements that differ from those of the United States, and our privacy practices as described in this Privacy Notice may not strictly comply with the privacy laws of such other countries. By using this Site, you agree that we will transfer any personal information that we obtain in connection with the operation of the Site to the United States.

Information We Collect

Personal Information You Provide.

We may collect and store information that you voluntarily supply to us while on our Site. The information we collect may be collected directly by us, or it may be collected by a third-party website hosting provider, or another third-party service provider, on our behalf. This information may include your name or email address or other information that can be used to contact or identify you.

Location Information.

Certain devices and browsers contain unique identifiers that can be used to identify the approximate geographical location of the device. When you use such a device or browser to access our Site, your device and/or browser may automatically collect and/or transmit your location information. We may also collect your precise geolocation (e.g., GPS location) if you permit our mobile application to access your location, for instance, to use certain features that require access to your location information.

Information We Automatically Collect.

We, our service providers, and business partners (such as analytics services and advertising networks) may collect and store information about your use of our Site through a variety of automatic technologies, such as cookies and web beacons. Cookies are small files that are placed on your browser for record-keeping purposes and to enhance your experience with the Site. By showing how and when visitors use the Site, cookies are used to deliver and target advertisements, identify how many unique users visit us, and track user trends and patterns. They also prevent you from having to re-enter your preferences on certain areas of the Site where you may have entered preference information before. A “web beacon,” also known as an Internet tag, pixel tag or clear GIF, is used to transmit information back to a web server. We, our service providers and business partners may collect information about individuals’ online activities over time and across third-party websites when an individual uses our websites and mobile apps.

The information that may be collected by automated means includes details about the devices that are used to access the Site (such as IP address, type of operating system and web browser, and unique identifier — such as Apple’s ID for Advertising or Google’s Advertising ID); data and times of visits to, and use of, our Site; information about how the Site is used (such as the content that is viewed and how users navigate on or between our webpages or screens in our mobile apps); details about how individuals interact with our emails (such as whether the email is opened and which links are clicked in the email); and URLs and search terms that refer visitors to our Site. Because there is not yet a consensus on how companies should respond to web browser-based do-not-track (“DNT”) mechanisms, we do not respond to web browser-based DNT signals at this time.

How We Use the Information We Collect

We use the information we collect from you while you are using the Site in a variety of ways, such as to: provide you with our products and services; communicate about the products and services we offer (including for customer service purposes); analyze use of our products and services; administer surveys and other market research; analyze and enhance our communications and strategies (including by identifying when our emails have been received and read); customize features and advertising that appear on the Site; deliver our Site content to you; measure Site traffic; and improve the Site and the services and features that we offer (including to research and develop new products and services).

We may use location information, either information you provided by you or information automatically collected, to provide you with content and advertising that is relevant to your geographic area. We may combine information we collect from you while you are using our Site with information that we collect from other sources to customize features, content and advertising that appear on our Site.

In addition, we may use the information we maintain to comply with legal requirements, judicial process, and our company policies; and to protect against, identify, investigate, and respond to fraud, illegal activity (such as incidents of hacking or misuse of the Site), and claims and other liabilities, including by enforcing the terms and conditions that govern the Site.

We may also aggregate and/or de-identify any information that we collect, such that the information no longer identifies any specific individual. We may use, disclose and otherwise process such information for our own legitimate business purposes — including historical and statistical analysis and business planning — without restriction.

How We Share Your Information

Sharing with Affiliates.

We may provide your information to our affiliates, for purposes described in this Privacy Policy.

Sharing with Service Providers.

We may share information with Service providers for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. The types of service providers with whom we may share personal information include: customer service and support providers; technology providers (including technology support, web hosting providers, email and text communications providers, and mobile app developers); shipping and fulfillment service providers; survey and market research providers; advertising and marketing partners; analytics organizations; and professional advisors, such as lawyers, bankers, auditors, and insurers, where necessary in the course of the professional services they provide to us.

Sharing with Business Partners.

We also make some content, products and services available through our Site through cooperative relationships with third-party partners. Typically, the brands of our provider partner, together with our brand, will appear on the Site in connection with such content, products and/or services. In the course of visiting pages that are made available in cooperation with our provider partners, the provider partner may collect information from you directly, in which cases the privacy notice of our provider partner will govern the provider partner’s use of your information. In such a case, the provider partner’s privacy notice will be posted on the page of our Site where the partner collects your information. In addition, as noted above, we permit advertising network partners to collect certain information directly on our Site via automated means. If you have any questions regarding the privacy notice of one of our provider partners, you should contact the provider partner directly (via the information listed in the applicable privacy notice) for more information. If you need help reaching one of our provider partners, you also may contact TEGNA’s Chief Privacy Officer via the information provided at the end of this Privacy Notice.

Sharing with Third Parties for Other Purposes.

We may occasionally release information about our visitors if required to do so by law or if, in our business judgment, such disclosure is reasonably necessary: to comply with legal requirements, judicial process, and our company policies; and to protect against, identify, investigate, and respond to fraud, illegal activity (such as incidents of hacking or misuse of the Site), and claims and other liabilities, including by enforcing the terms and conditions that govern the Site.

Business Transfers.

As our business evolves, we may buy or sell various assets. We reserve the right to transfer the information we maintain in the event we sell or transfer all or a portion of our business or assets (or during the negotiations of any of such sale or transfer). After such a sale or transfer, individuals may contact the recipient with any inquiries concerning the processing of their personal information.

How You Can Limit Our Collection of Information from You

You do not need to provide us with any personal information in order to use the Site. If you decline to supply or provide us with certain information while using the Site, however, you may not be able to use or participate in some or all of the features offered through the Site. For example, if you wish to receive our email newsletters, we can only provide them to you if you provide us your valid email address.

If you want to limit the information that is automatically collected while you use our Site, most browsers allow you to disable certain functionality or set privacy settings. Review your browser’s help page to learn more about how to update your privacy settings.

Online Behavioral Advertising

As noted above, we permit third party advertising partners’ technology to operate on our Site to automatically collect information about your use of our Site. The types of information that these third parties may collect are the same types of information described in the “Information We Automatically Collect” section of this Privacy Policy. The information collected allows us to analyze how users use the Site and to track user interests, trends and patterns, allowing us — and third parties — to deliver advertisements on this Site and elsewhere online that are tailored to match your perceived interests. This information also may be used to help measure and research an advertisement’s effectiveness, or for other purposes.

You can opt out of the use of cookies by DoubleClick, one of our service providers, by visiting http://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy.

Additionally, many of our advertising service providers are members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”) and also comply with the Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising published by the Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”). You can obtain more information about these advertising service providers’ information collection practices, and opt out of receiving targeted advertising from some or all NAI and DAA members by following the opt out instructions on the NAI’s website at http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp and/or the DAA’s website at optout.aboutads.info. Mobile app users may opt out of receiving targeted advertising in mobile apps through participating members of the Digital Advertising Alliance by installing the AppChoices mobile app, available here, and selecting the user’s choices. Please note that we also may work with companies that offer their own opt-out mechanisms and may not participate in the opt-out mechanisms that we linked above.

Text Message Alerts

We may offer text news alerts for your phone or wireless device via short message service (“SMS”) or similar technology. You must register with us to receive this service, which may require providing us your name, telephone number, and other personal information. You can cancel or modify your alerts by accessing your account through the Site or by texting “STOP” to the number associated with the text news alert. Message and data rates may apply for this service.

Information You Share

Please keep in mind that whenever you voluntarily make your personal information or other private information available for viewing by third parties on our Site – that information can be seen, collected and used by others besides us. We cannot be responsible for any unauthorized third-party use of such information.

Contests, Sweepstakes, and other Promotions

We may offer contests, sweepstakes or other promotions (collectively, “Promotions”) through this Site that require submission of contact information such as your name, email address, and telephone number in order to enter. By entering a Promotion, you agree to receive emails from us or third parties who are connected to that Promotion. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in such emails. Review the official rules of the Promotion you are entering for more information.

Children’s Privacy Statement

This site is not intended for children under the age of 13, and we do not knowingly collect any personal information from a child under 13. If we become aware that we have inadvertently received personal information from a user under the age of 13 as part of the Site, we will delete such information from our records.

How to Make Changes to Your Information

If you have subscribed to one or more of our email newsletters, you may change your subscriber information, modify your subscriptions, and/or unsubscribe from these newsletters by following the instructions contained in the email or via the “Newsletters” section of our Site. If you have any questions about modifying your preference information, please visit the “Contact Us” page of our Site.

Security

We maintain reasonable security safeguards designed to protect the personal information we maintain. These safeguards include limiting access to personal information to authorized parties. However, we cannot guarantee that the security safeguards we implement will ensure the security of personal information.

Links to Other Sites

Our Site includes links to other websites and provides access to products and services offered by third parties, whose privacy policies we do not control. These links may be to websites that may use a TEGNA logo (or a logo of one of our affiliates) or which may sell TEGNA-branded products. When you access another website or purchase products or services from a third party, use of any information you provide is governed by the privacy notice of the operator of the site you are visiting or the provider of such products or services.

Your California Privacy Rights

California Civil Code Section 1798.83, also known as the “Shine the Light” law, permits California residents to request and obtain from us once per year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please submit your request in writing to:

Chief Privacy Officer

Attn: California Privacy Rights

TEGNA Inc.

7950 Jones Branch Drive

McLean, VA 22107

privacy@tegna.com

You must put the statement “Your California Privacy Rights” in the subject field of your e-mail or include it in your writing if you choose to write to us at the designated mailing address. You must include your name, street address, city, state, and ZIP code. We will respond to you at your mailing address, or at our option, your e-mail address. We are not responsible for notices that are not labeled or sent properly, or do not have complete information.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may change our Privacy Notice at any time, in which case we will post the revised Privacy Notice on this website and update the “Last Updated” date to reflect the date of the changes. We may also provide notice in other ways, such as by email (if an individual has established an account with us). By continuing to use the Site after we post any such changes, you accept the Privacy Notice as modified.

Questions Regarding Privacy

If you have any questions about this Privacy Notice, our privacy practices, or your dealings with us, you can contact:

Chief Privacy Officer

TEGNA Inc.

8350 Broad Street Suite 2000

Tysons, VA 22102

privacy@tegna.com