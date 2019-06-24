Archer Home Center Flooring

How to Make your Flooring Last Longer

Have your carpets deep cleaned every 18 months. Vacuum at least once a week. Clean up stains immediately. If you let a stain sit and settle, it can permanently damage your carpet, and potentially leave an after odor. No shoes on the carpet. Change up the furniture. To keep your fibers fresh, think about repositioning your furniture every few months.

Use the right cleaner. Choose a cleaner formulated to remove dirt. Choose a gentle, non-toxic formula if you have pets or children who spend a lot of time in contact with the floor. Sweep up dirt and debris often to prevent scratches on your floor. Clean up spills the moment they happen. Leaving water on the floor can lead to damage. No shoes on the hardwood floor.? With furniture, consider snap-on felt glides to protect your floor from scratches and scrapes.

How to Make your Appliances Last Longer

Wash your Washing Machine. The cleaners you use can build up in your machine. Washing your machine with a cup of vinegar, in hot water will help make your washer last longer. Don’t overuse detergent and softener when washing clothes. Using too much makes the washer work harder than it has to. Don’t stuff the washer beyond its manufacturer-recommended capacity. Clean your lint filter, and dryer vent regularly. Clean the exhaust duct once a year to keep it from getting clogged. If you use dryer sheets, clean the moisture sensor strip inside the dryer with a little rubbing alcohol to remove film buildup, which can effect the dryer’s performance.

Wash your Dishwasher separately without any dishes or plate ware. Remove leftover food, bones, labels, and other hard items from your dishes before putting them into the dishwasher. When loading make sure all silverware and dishes are placed so they don’t catch the spray arms and damage them. If your dishwasher has a manual-clean filter, clean it regularly to avoid food buildup. Wipe down the door gasket from time to time to avoid food buildup and odors.

