The Iowa Beef Industry Council is a resource for all things beef – from how cattle are raised to nutrition information, cooking tips and recipes.
ABOUT US
Did you know?
There are 4 million head of cattle in the state of Iowa! Iowa is one of the nine states where cattle outnumber the human population. 97% of farms in Iowa are family owned! Beef provides a nutritional punch! One serving of lean beef is 3 ounces (about the size of a deck of card) and provides 10 essential nutrients including zinc, iron, protein and B vitamins for about 150 calories.
Grilling season is among us!
How to Grill Burgers:
Use 4-6 ounces of ground beef, and loosely form each patty. Use your thumb to insert a well into the center of the patty. By inserting a well into the patty, the burgers will cook evenly. Do not press down on the patties while cooking. Pressing down on the patties while cooking will result in loss of juices and a dry burger. Burgers should be cooked to a safe and savory 160°F.
How to Grill a Steak:
Remove the steak from the grill 10 degrees before your desired degree of doneness. Tent your steak loosely with foil. Allow steak to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. The steak will finish cooking and absorb its juices during the resting time. When cutting steak, slice across the grain to increase tenderness.