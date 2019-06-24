Nicely Done, Beef. You provide the benefits of a protein bar without tasting like one.

How to Grill Burgers:

How to Grill a Steak:

Are you a fan of the famous Hot Beef Sundae that is served at the Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters during the Iowa State Fair? Here is a quick and easy recipe to make your own at home!

The Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) is an organization working for the cattle producers of Iowa in areas of education, promotion and research. The Beef Checkoff Program in Iowa is funded by beef farmers and ranchersThere are 4 million head of cattle in the state of Iowa! Iowa is one of the nine states where cattle outnumber the human population. 97% of farms in Iowa are family owned! Beef provides a nutritional punch! One serving of lean beef is 3 ounces (about the size of a deck of card) and provides 10 essential nutrients including zinc, iron, protein and B vitamins for about 150 calories.Use 4-6 ounces of ground beef, and loosely form each patty. Use your thumb to insert a well into the center of the patty. By inserting a well into the patty, the burgers will cook evenly. Do not press down on the patties while cooking. Pressing down on the patties while cooking will result in loss of juices and a dry burger. Burgers should be cooked to a safe and savory 160°F.Remove the steak from the grill 10 degrees before your desired degree of doneness. Tent your steak loosely with foil. Allow steak to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. The steak will finish cooking and absorb its juices during the resting time. When cutting steak, slice across the grain to increase tenderness.