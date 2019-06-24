Lumberman’s Roofing

LUMBERMAN’S DRYWALL & ROOFING SUPPLY
Roofing is a process. Educate yourself.
Do you need a new roof?
If your roof is missing a few shingles, you do not automatically need a new roof! Knowing the age of your existing roof is a great indicator if you need a new roof. The majority of roofs have asphalt shingles, which typically last up to 20 years. If you notice any of these signs below, it’s recommended you call a professional for a roof inspection.
Exterior Warning Signs:
7 Questions to Ask your Roofer
Top 10 Roofing Tips
- Missing, cracked, broken, or curled shingles
- Certain areas or sections of roof look darker or discolored
- Rust spots on flashing
- Exterior decay on siding or sheathing
- Moss and or lichen growth on roof
- Discoloration and peeling paint under eaves
- Leakage in the attic
- Stains on interior ceilings and walls, including mold or mildew
- Blistering and/or peeling of interior paint
7 Questions to Ask your Roofer
- Do you have liability coverage?
- Do you have a current license?
- Do you have Worker’s Insurance?
- Can I contact previous clients?'
- 'How much is the deposit on repairs?
- What is the time frame for the repairs?
- What do I need to do to prepare for your work before you begin?
Top 10 Roofing Tips
- Think Safety First. If you want to do it right it takes time. There is no quick fix!
- Take Precautions. Make sure to wear protective gear, and always use a harness.
- Keep Gutters Clean. Clogged gutters cause most roof leaks.
- Avoid Dry Rot. Dry rot is preventable by installing a ridge vent.
- Prevent Ice Buildup. Rain and ice shields will help prevent this problem. It’s dangerous to go up on your roof in the winter time.
- Fix Roof Boots. If these dry, they will cause major leaks. Purchase a new one from any local hardware store.
- Sweep away any twigs, leaves, or dirt. Overtime debris can damage a roof.
- Check Valleys. Very common places for leaks. Valleys are where two roofs meet and water collects.
- Eliminate Leaks. Do not get discouraged if you find one leak! Cover one area at a time until you find the leak. This is a process of elimination.
- Spray the Roof. Take a hose and go on to the roof and start spraying to find a leak.