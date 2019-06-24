PETERSON HOLISTIC SERVICES
is a pro in the field of
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Helping you on your path to discovery, through physical, mental, & spiritual wellness services. We want to help you be more comfortable & confident in yourself in order to live a more balanced life.
Discover the Freedom to be You
WELLNESS 101
What could be more important than your health?
What makes us different?
We focus on functional movement helping you develop balance and strength in a progressive way. You will not find Olympic weight lifting here! We have nutrition experts that teach you how to eat real food, in a way to support your body. Yoga and Tai Chi combined with Intuitive Manual Therapy, help support your body and spirit. Monthly Wellness seminars and workshops help you learn skills you can apply to your every day lifestyle.
Nutritional Facts
A diet full of nutrient rich food can:
Why is Holistic Wellness important?
It affects how we think, feel, and act in our everyday lives. It determines how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Both are important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
- Fuel your weight loss
- Reduce inflammation
- Enhance endurance and recovery
- Increase your overall feeling of wellness
- Trust your gut. Listen to your inner voice.
- Meditate to release yourself from temptation or manipulation.
- Keep a journal or diary.
- Set healthy boundaries in all aspects of your life.
- Claim and celebrate the victories.
- Personal Training
- Stability Training
- Intuitive Manual Therapy
- Yoga
- Tai Chi
- Medical Qigong
- Nutritional Consulting
- Lifestyle Wellness
- Sinus Release
- Group Classes