Peterson Holistic Services

Fuel your weight loss

Reduce inflammation

Enhance endurance and recovery

Increase your overall feeling of wellness

Trust your gut. Listen to your inner voice.

Meditate to release yourself from temptation or manipulation.

Keep a journal or diary.

Set healthy boundaries in all aspects of your life.

Claim and celebrate the victories.

We focus on functional movement helping you develop balance and strength in a progressive way. You will not find Olympic weight lifting here! We have nutrition experts that teach you how to eat real food, in a way to support your body. Yoga and Tai Chi combined with Intuitive Manual Therapy, help support your body and spirit. Monthly Wellness seminars and workshops help you learn skills you can apply to your every day lifestyle.A diet full of nutrient rich food can:It affects how we think, feel, and act in our everyday lives. It determines how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Both are important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.