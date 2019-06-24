WARRIOR LANES BOWLING
is a pro in the field of
ENTERTAINMENT
Located in Waukee, Warrior Lanes is a best place for a good time with family and friends. At Warrior Lanes you can have a great time at prices that won't break your budget!
Experience Bowling
ABOUT US
At Warrior Lanes, it's more than bowling, it's an experience.
We have bumper bowling on all of our lanes for the little ones, and our guests with special needs! Bumpers are great to keep the bowling balls out of the gutters and smiles on the faces of your small children. Too big for bumpers? Never fear! We have the staff that can help you step up your game!
Warrior Lanes is a fun time for all ages. Whether you like to bowl all the time, or once in awhile, look no further than Warrior Lanes!
Open Every Day At Noon!
- Open Bowling
- League Bowling
- Glow Bowling
- Bumper Bowling
- Youth Programs
- Kids Bowl Free
- Birthday Parties
- Corporate Events
- Fundraisers
- Tournaments