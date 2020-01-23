Closings
#19 Iowa holds off #24 Rutgers behind Garza’s double-double

IOWA CITY- The #19 Iowa Hawkeyes went to the wire with #24 Rutgers on Wednesday in Iowa City. Luka Garza had 28 points, and 13 rebounds for double-double. It’s the eighth time this season Garza has gone for 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, tied for the most in the country according to the Iowa Athletic department. Iowa gets the win 85-80.

