2020 NBA Trade Deadline Live Tracker

NBA teams around the league have until 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday to complete their final trades of the 2019-20 season. And while it’s thus far been a quiet lead up to the NBA trade deadline, there’s still time left for teams to complete league-altering deals.

Looking for all the latest news around the NBA in one place? We’ve got you covered. What follows is a running live blog of the latest happenings heading toward the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline.

Minnesota and Golden State swap Wiggins and Russell

In what marks the biggest deal of the trade deadline to this point, the Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired D’Angelo Russell in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Timberwolves will also acquire Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in the deal.

Clippers trade Walton, open a roster spot

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers have traded guard Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for cash. The move opens up a roster spot for the Clippers and could prove to be a precursor to a bigger deal.

Miami acquires Iguodala, sheds salary

On Wednesday night, news broke that the Miami Heat had agreed to acquire Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now we have the details of the deal.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies will acquire guard Justise Winslow, guard Dion Waiters and forward James Johnson, while Miami will be acquiring Iguodala, forward Solomon Hill and forward Jae Crowder. The trade marks a significant shedding of salary for the Heat, with Winslow, Waiters and Johnson owed a combined $41.89 million next season.