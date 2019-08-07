5-4-3, take 2: Twins turn another triple play for Pérez

Minnesota Twins pitcher Martin Perez reaches for the ball after giving up a bases-loaded walk to Atlanta Braves’ Johan Camargo in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have turned their second triple play with Martín Pérez on the mound — in a span of less than three weeks.

With three runs already in for Atlanta in the third inning and the bases loaded on Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Flowers hit a sharp grounder straight to third baseman Miguel Sanó. He stepped on the base and threw the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop, whose relay to first baseman C.J. Cron was in plenty of time to beat Flowers. That kept the Braves from building on their 6-0 lead.

Pérez was also pitching on July 22 against the New York Yankees when Edwin Encarnación grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play turned by Luis Arraez, Schoop and Sanó, who was playing first base in that game.

The major league record for most triple plays turned in one season is three, with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 the most recent of several teams to do so.

