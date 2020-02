A.J. Green had his second-best scoring performance against Drake on Saturday.

The sophomore guard tipped in 34-points, one off from his career high, as UNI topped Drake 83-73.

Green led the charge late in the second half by rattling off 13-straight points. He also a went 8-11 from the field with four second-half three pointers.

MORE:

Iowa hammers Nebraska, 96-72.

Iowa State fends off Kansas State, 73-63.

The Cyclone ladies contain Oklahoma, 63-59.