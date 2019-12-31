Alex Marinelli shines as Iowa wrestling dominates Midlands Championship

Iowa wrestling proved once again why they are the number one team in the country.

The Hawkeyes sent seven wrestlers to the finals at the Midlands Championship tournament in Evanston, Illinois.

Alex Marinelli shinned under the bright lights, recording the most falls and scored the most team points for Iowa.

Marinelli also took home his third Midlands title and won the Art Kraft Champion of Champions award.

In total, five Hawkeyes were crowned champs on Monday night. The sheer black-and-gold dominance showed up in the total team points as Iowa set a new Midlands record of 196.5 team points.