Andy Murray to make singles return at Cincinnati next week

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week.

Murray announced the news on his Facebook page Friday.

The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn’t played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.

But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June.

He has been cautious about when he might be able to get back on the court in singles.

Murray won the U.S. Open 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

