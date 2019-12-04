Battered & bruised Hawkeyes surge past Syracuse

You can say a lot of things about the Hawkeyes, but a lack of effort is not one of them.

Iowa has battled through injury after injury this year and has managed to keep the ship afloat.

Just how unfair has the injury bug been to the black and gold? Put it this way; there are currently eight healthy scholarship players on the roster right now.

Less than a week ago, Iowa stunned No. 12 Texas Tech at the Las Vegas Invitational, and on Tuesday, topped Syracuse 68-54 on the road.

Luka Garza led the way with 23 points while Jordan Bohannon delivered crucial shots to finish with 17 points.