The Chicago Cubs have been without Ben Zobrist for most of the season.

Zobrist–a two-time World Series champion and the 2016 World Series MVP–has been on the restricted list since May 6th to take care of family matters.

Zobrist’s return to the club is heating up as he will join the Iowa Cubs for the next four games.

After that, the plan is to activate him to Chicago before the August 31st deadline.