Braves give Duvall 1st start in Game 5 against Cardinals

Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (23) watches his two-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning during Game 2 of a best-of-five National League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Scott Cunningham)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are giving Adam Duvall his first start in the decisive game of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves manager Brian Snitker is starting Duvall instead of Matt Joyce in right field for Wednesday’s Game 5 against right-hander Jack Flaherty. Duvall bats right-handed while Joyce bats left-handed.

Duvall has hit .429 in the series, including a two-run, pinch-hit homer against Flaherty in Game 2. He also had a two-run single in Atlanta’s Game 3 victory.

“He’s hot. He’s had some success off of Flaherty,” Snitker said. “Who knows if it will last?”

Snitker didn’t move up shortstop Dansby Swanson, who again is batting eighth. Swanson hit .500 (7 for 14) in the first four games of the series.

“He’s been doing just fine where he’s at,” Snitker said. “I just kind of like where he’s at right now. I didn’t want to mess with it.”

Tommy Edman is making his third straight start in right field for the Cardinals.

The pitching matchup will be a rematch of Game 2, when Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz outdueled Flaherty of the Cardinals for a 3-0 victory.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has one tweak in his lineup from that game, with Matt Carpenter at third base, instead of Edman.

“That’s really the only difference,” Shildt said. “We’ve had some flexibility with the lineup. It’s a lineup we’ve run out there, and a lineup we’re comfortable with and competed well with.”

