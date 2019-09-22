Brock Purdy’s record setting day leads Iowa State its biggest blowout in 113 years

The Cyclones offense fired on every cylinder possible in Saturday’s 72-20 romp over UL-Monroe.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy was able to break out of a slow start in a very big way.

Purdy had two turnovers on the Cylones’ first two drives, but turned it around on the third drive with a rushing touchdown. He would go on to add five more to that total.

The second-year signal caller totaled six touchdowns–three passing, three rushing. Purdy threw a career high 436 yards while adding 75 yards, becoming the first Cyclone ever to surpass 500 yards of offense.

Iowa State as a whole compiled 714 yards of total offense which is a program best, as well.

Once more, the 72 points scored by Iowa State was the highest point total in 113 years.

All in all, the Cyclones had themselves a day in Ames.