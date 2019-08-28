Campbell looks for O-Line to be consistent starting with UNI Saturday.

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Ames

57°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
53°F Clear
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Ames

57°F Fair Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
53°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

The Iowa State offensive line is seasoned and should be improved from last year. They’ll have to prove they can be consistent this season. That’s something Matt Campbell says was missing in 2018. As for the Cyclones’ opponent Saturday, Campbell has nothing but praise for the newly named starting QB, Will McElvain. We hear from Campbell and Derek Summy, Lincoln Head Coach, with more on McElvain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bears Preseason Schedule