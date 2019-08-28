The Iowa State offensive line is seasoned and should be improved from last year. They’ll have to prove they can be consistent this season. That’s something Matt Campbell says was missing in 2018. As for the Cyclones’ opponent Saturday, Campbell has nothing but praise for the newly named starting QB, Will McElvain. We hear from Campbell and Derek Summy, Lincoln Head Coach, with more on McElvain.
Campbell looks for O-Line to be consistent starting with UNI Saturday.
Ames57°F Fair Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Ames57°F Fair Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent