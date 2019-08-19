Illegal parking on game day could cost Cyclone fans, rivals double

AMES – Cyclone fans and their rivals will need to look out for penalty zones on the streets this football season.

The City of Ames is reminding residents that game day parking in neighborhoods around Jack Trice Stadium will have increased fines. The Game Day Parking Ordinance goes into effect on August 31.

The fine for illegal parking increased from $20 to $40 in designated areas from 6 a.m. to midnight on home football game days. There are over 500 signs posted around the area. Here’s the map of the penalty zones:

Parking in these areas could mean a $40 ticket on Cyclone game days

Not sure when home games are? Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 31 (against UNI)

Saturday, Sept. 14 (against Iowa)

Saturday, Sept. 21 (against Louisiana-Monroe)

Saturday, Oct. 5 (against TCU)

Saturday, Oct. 26 (against Oklahoma State)

Saturday, Nov. 16 (against Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 26 (against Kansas)