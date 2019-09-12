Cyclones offensive line ready for the test Epenesa and the Hawkeyes present in Cy-Hawk game Saturday

Iowa sports a daunting front four on the defensive line. It’s no secret, and Matt Campbell knows it won’t be easy to slow them down, especially AJ Epenesa who Campbell calls a “generational talent”. Here’s more on how the Cyclones will address the battle in the trenches as we gear up for the Cy-Hawk Game on Saturday.

