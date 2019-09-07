CyHawk Gameday: Fireplace Superstore Behind the Scenes

Cyclone Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:
Mostly Cloudy

Ames

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
59°F Showers
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Ames

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers
59°F Showers
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

CyHawk Gameday takes you behind the scenes at Iowa State’s home opener brought to you by Fireplace Superstore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story