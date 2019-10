GREEN BAY- Former Iowa State and Urbandale High School star football player, Allen Lazard, logged his first NFL touchdown on Monday as the Packers came back to win against Detroit in Green Bay, 23-22. Lazard talked about the confidence he had, that once he got his chance, he wouldn't waste it.

The touchdown was also the talk of the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday during their media availability as they also get ready for Texas Tech on Saturday.