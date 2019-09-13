Iowa State’s defensive line is one of the most dangerous in the Big 12. So, while a lot of focus has been on the Iowa defense, the Cyclones are out to prove they’re just as good. They’ll try to slow the run game of Iowa down and get after Nate Stanley. But as Adam Rossow explains, Stanley has had plenty of success in Ames, tossing five touchdowns in 2017. It will be one of the many games within the game.
Cyclones defensive line ready for the test against the Hawkeyes as Stanley chases more success in Ames
Ames63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Ames63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clouds Early/Clearing Late
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous