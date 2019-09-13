Cyclones defensive line ready for the test against the Hawkeyes as Stanley chases more success in Ames

Iowa State’s defensive line is one of the most dangerous in the Big 12. So, while a lot of focus has been on the Iowa defense, the Cyclones are out to prove they’re just as good. They’ll try to slow the run game of Iowa down and get after Nate Stanley. But as Adam Rossow explains, Stanley has had plenty of success in Ames, tossing five touchdowns in 2017. It will be one of the many games within the game.

