IOWA CITY- Abe Assad had the redshirt tag removed midway through his freshman season. It happened on the way to the Indiana dual in mid-January. Since then, Assad has reeled off three wins by decision in three matches. He just took down #5 Taylor Venz of Nebraska in his most recent win. It's the freshman's focus that has him in the lineup and ready to make an impact as the season progresses toward the NCAA Championships. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has the story.