Cyclones recognize minuscule margin for error

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Connecticut Sun know they'll get to play two games at home. The Washington Mystics hope to have Elena Delle Donne back for both of them.

Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Sun took advantage of Delle Donne's early injury exit to beat the Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.