AMES- Following one of the worst performances of Brock Purdy’s career at Iowa State, the sophomore quarterback got right back to work during the bye week according to Matt Campbell. Now Purdy and the Cyclones are getting ready for the highest ranked team in the Big 12, as they visit Oklahoma for the first time since 2017 when ISU upset the Sooners in Norman.
Cyclones seeing Purdy respond the right way during the bye week ahead of showdown with Oklahoma
Ames37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Ames37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter