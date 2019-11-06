Cyclones seeing Purdy respond the right way during the bye week ahead of showdown with Oklahoma

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Ames

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Ames

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

AMES- Following one of the worst performances of Brock Purdy’s career at Iowa State, the sophomore quarterback got right back to work during the bye week according to Matt Campbell. Now Purdy and the Cyclones are getting ready for the highest ranked team in the Big 12, as they visit Oklahoma for the first time since 2017 when ISU upset the Sooners in Norman.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story