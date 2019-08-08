Cyclones set new football season tickets record

Iowa State has sold 43,570 season tickets so far, and Jamie Pollard wants his fan base to hit 45,000 before the season kicks off. It goes against what most schools in the NCAA Football landscape are dealing with right now.

