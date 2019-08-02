Iowa State Football enters 2019 with expectations that have never been higher. Picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 by the media, and fresh off of back to back winning seasons, Iowa State isn’t sneaking up on anyone. Matt McCullock talked to the Cyclones at Media Day about those expectations.
Cyclones talk expectations at ISU Football Media Day
Ames67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Ames67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent