Cyclones talk expectations at ISU Football Media Day

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched one-run ball over seven innings and extended his winning streak to a career-best nine games as the Houston Astros beat the Indians 7-1 on Thursday, spoiling the Cleveland debut of Yasiel Puig and the return of Danny Salazar.

Cole (13-5) gave up four hits, all in the first four innings, and struck out four for Houston, which has the best records in the American League at 70-40. The right-handed Cole leads the majors with 216 strikeouts and has not lost since May 22.