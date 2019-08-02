Cyclones talk expectations at ISU Football Media Day

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Ames

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
59°F Mostly Clear
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Ames

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
58°F Mostly Clear
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Iowa State Football enters 2019 with expectations that have never been higher. Picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 by the media, and fresh off of back to back winning seasons, Iowa State isn’t sneaking up on anyone. Matt McCullock talked to the Cyclones at Media Day about those expectations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story