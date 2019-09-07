Central Iowa Mechanical’s Big Man on Campus for both Iowa and Iowa State. Mekhi Sargent and Deshaunte Jones.
Central Iowa Mechanical Big Men on Campus: Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent and ISU’s Deshaunte Jones
Ames75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Showers
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Ames75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Showers
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City77°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Showers
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City77°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Showers
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous