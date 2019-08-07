Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Daniel Evans of Great Britain during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Wednesday August 7, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England’s Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.

After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.

The 33-year-old Spanish star is a four-time Rogers Cup champion.

Also, 14th seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia’s John Millman.