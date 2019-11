DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 22 points, including two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Celtics 96-92 on Friday night in a game overshadowed by a head injury to Boston guard Kemba Walker.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who improved to 8-0 this season when holding an opponent to fewer than 100 points.