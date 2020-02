LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George and Landry Shamet each scored 23 points to lead eight Clippers players in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 128-111 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive win.

Shamet's points were a season high and he scored 14 off the bench in the fourth quarter, pouring in 10 straight for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Clippers, who trailed by 12 in the first half before taking control over the final two periods.