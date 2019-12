Ten Bulldogs tallied the stat sheet in Drake’s return to the Knapp Center.

Seven-footer, Liam Robbins, paced the team with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks in Drake’s 56-53 win over Milwaukee.

It was a total team effort. Drake’s bench drenched in 22 points as the Bulldogs improve to 7-2 in the early goings of the season.

Drake will return to the court on Saturday when they take on Southeast Missouri State at 5 P.M. at the Knapp Center.